Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 1645.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vikram Solar rose 1645.79% to Rs 128.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.72% to Rs 1109.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 572.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1109.91572.9521.1712.59219.3448.76184.4611.44128.497.36

