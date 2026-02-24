Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishiroop reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rishiroop reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 15.31 crore

Net profit of Rishiroop reported to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15.3117.03 -10 OPM %2.684.23 -PBDT4.37-2.60 LP PBT4.23-2.76 LP NP3.43-2.51 LP

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

