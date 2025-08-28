ICICI Bank announces change in senior management

With effect from 28 August 2025

The board of ICICI Bank has accepted the early retirement request received from Subir Saha, Group Chief Compliance Officer (GCCO) with effect from close of business hours of 28 August 2025. Consequently, he would cease to be a senior management personnel (SMP)of the Bank with effect from close of business hours today pursuant to his early retirement.

The board has appointed Anish Madhavan, an existing SMP, as the GCCO with effect from 29 August 2025 in place of Saha.

