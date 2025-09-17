GIFT Nifty hints at positive opening; all eyes on US Fed Meet outcome

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 71.00 points (or 0.28%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open in the green today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 308.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,518.73 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 10,204.54 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Asian market traded in mixed fashion on Wednesday after Wall Street declined as investors awaited the key monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserves two-day meeting, where it is expected to cut interest rates. Japans exports dropped 0.1% year on year in August, government data showed. The latest reading compares with the 2.6% decline in exports in the previous month. Meanwhile, Singapores non-oil domestic exports plunged 11.3% in August year over year, according to government data Wednesday. It followed a revised 4.7% decline in July. The latest reading was dragged by falling demand in specialised machinery, food preparations and petrochemicals.

Overnight stateside, U.S. stocks were lower as investors took some profits ahead of the Fed outcome. The S&P 500 traded 0.13% lower to close at 6606.76, after hitting a fresh record earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.07% to finish the session at 22,333.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 125.55 points, or 0.27%, to close at 45,757.90. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks rallied on Tuesday as optimism grew over India-US trade talks and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut. Investor sentiment strengthened with Brendan Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, in New Delhi for discussions on tariffs. A breakthrough removing punitive tariffs is seen as a potential boost for Indian markets. Global cues were also positive ahead of the Feds two-day policy meeting ending September 17, with markets pricing in a 25-basis-point cut. The Nifty closed above 25,200, led by gains in auto, realty and IT stocks.