GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start

GIFT Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could fall 6.50 points at the opening bell.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,572.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,764.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 June 2024, provisional data showed.

FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 11,146.04 crore in June 2024 (so far). They offloaded shares worth 42214.28 crore in May 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks were trading lower Tuesday, mirroring a subdued Wall Street session. Investors are cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision this week and key U.S. inflation data. This wait-and-see approach is also due to European political uncertainties.

The Fed is expected to announce its interest rate decision and release updated economic projections on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024.

Despite the wait for the Fed, Wall Street managed to notch slight gains on Monday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs after a volatile session. The Dow Jones also finished positive, up 0.2% to 38,868.04. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3% to 5,360.79, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4% to 17,192.53, marking record closes for both indexes.

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday on hopes of higher seasonal fuel demand and potential US crude purchases for its petroleum reserve. Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.91 per barrel.

Domestic Markets:

Domestic stocks gave back some gains today, snapping a 3-day winning streak. The party seems to be on pause after the new Modi-led NDA government settled in. Investors are waiting for fresh cues and digesting recent highs. Foreign money is slowly returning to the market, while domestic institutions are taking some profits off the table. Meanwhile, the possibility of a US rate cut is diminishing as the US economy remains strong, which could dampen sentiment if the Federal Reserve does not cut rates as some anticipated. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 203.28 points or 0.27% to 76,490.08. The Nifty 50 index shed 30.95 points or 0.13% to 23,259.20.

