Q3 result: Titan, Britannia, Eicher Motors, Finolex, and 308 more on Feb 10

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Britannia, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Jubilant FoodWorks, Escorts Kubota and Oil India are also to release their October-December earnings today

NSE, Markets, Indian market, stock market, national stock exchange
Apexa Rai New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Jubilant FoodWorks, Torrent Power Oil India, and Samvardhana Motherson International are among 312 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Escorts Kubota, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Siemens, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Finolex Cables, and Karnataka Bank.

Zydus Lifesciences Q3 profit rises 9%

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit to ₹1,110 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3), while revenue from operations surged 30 per cent to ₹6,864.5 crore. 
The company said the adjusted profit excludes an exceptional expense of ₹84.9 crore in Q3FY26, reflecting the one-time impact of higher gratuity and leave encashment liabilities following the enactment of the new labour code. It also factors in acquisition-related costs of ₹34.2 crore incurred in Q2FY26, including tax impact. 
Ebitda for the quarter rose 31 per cent to ₹1,816.4 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving by 20 basis points to 26.5 per cent. Capital expenditure during the quarter stood at ₹463 crore. 
Operationally, the India formulations business recorded 13 per cent growth, while North America formulations grew 16.4 per cent during the quarter.

Market overview for February 10

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues.
 
At around 7 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading near the 25,985 mark, up 95 points, or 0.37 per cent, indicating a positive start for domestic markets.
 
US equities ended higher on Monday, extending last week’s strong rally, led by gains in technology stocks. The S&P 500 advanced 0.47 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended nearly flat but managed to post fresh intraday and closing highs. 
 
Asian markets were also trading in the green on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 continued its post-election rally, climbing to new record levels. At last count, the Nikkei was up 1.95 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.50 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.36 per cent.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 10

  1. 63 Moons Technologies Ltd
  2. A-1 Ltd
  3. Aarnav Fashions Ltd
  4. ABC India Ltd-$
  5. Acme Resources Ltd
  6. ADC India Communications Ltd-$
  7. Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
  8. Adline Chem Lab Ltd
  9. Advance Lifestyles Ltd
  10. Afcom Holdings Ltd
  11. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd
  12. Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd
  13. Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd
  14. Amanta Healthcare Ltd
  15. Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
  16. Amco India Ltd-$
  17. Anjani Finance Ltd
  18. Anupam Finserv Ltd
  19. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
  20. ARC Finance Ltd
  21. Arihant Superstructures Ltd
  22. Arihants Securities Ltd
  23. ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd
  24. Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
  25. Ashiana Housing Ltd
  26. Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd
  27. Allcargo Terminals Ltd
  28. ATN International Ltd
  29. Axis Solutions Ltd
  30. Baid Finserv Ltd
  31. Indef Manufacturing Ltd
  32. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
  33. Bambino Agro Industries Ltd
  34. Banas Finance Ltd
  35. Banswara Syntex Ltd-$
  36. Bedmutha Industries Ltd
  37. Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd
  38. Bharat Gears Ltd
  39. Bheema Cements Ltd
  40. Bihar Sponge Iron Ltd
  41. Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
  42. Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
  43. BNR Udyog Ltd
  44. Britannia Industries Ltd
  45. Calcom Vision Ltd
  46. Caprihans India Ltd-$
  47. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
  48. Chennai Ferrous Industries Ltd
  49. Chartered Logistics Ltd
  50. Chordia Food Products Ltd
  51. Classic Electricals Ltd
  52. Coastal Roadways Ltd
  53. Contil India Ltd
  54. Cosmo Ferrites Ltd-$
  55. Covidh Technologies Ltd
  56. Cranex Ltd
  57. Cubical Financial Services Ltd
  58. Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd
  59. Danlaw Technologies India Ltd-$
  60. Davangere Sugar Company Ltd
  61. Dilip Buildcon Ltd
  62. DCW Ltd
  63. Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd
  64. Deccan Bearings Ltd
  65. Dev Information Technology Ltd
  66. Dhampure Specialty Sugars Ltd
  67. Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd
  68. Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd
  69. Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd
  70. Diamant Infrastructure Ltd
  71. Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd
  72. Dynavision Ltd
  73. Easy Fincorp Ltd
  74. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
  75. Eicher Motors Ltd
  76. EIH Ltd
  77. Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd
  78. Emmsons International Ltd-$
  79. Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
  80. Enterprise International Ltd
  81. ERP Soft Systems Ltd
  82. Esab India Ltd
  83. Escorts Kubota Ltd
  84. Everlon Financials Ltd
  85. Eyantra Ventures Ltd
  86. Finolex Cables Ltd
  87. Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd
  88. Future Market Networks Ltd
  89. Futuristic Solutions Ltd
  90. Galaxy Bearings Ltd
  91. Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd-$
  92. Ganesh Holdings Ltd
  93. Gayatri Sugars Ltd
  94. Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
  95. Goenka Business & Finance Ltd
  96. GCCL Construction & Realities Ltd
  97. GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
  98. GeeCee Ventures Ltd
  99. Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
  100. GK Consultants Ltd
  101. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
  102. Golden Carpets Ltd
  103. Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
  104. Grasim Industries Ltd
  105. GRP Ltd
  106. GTL Infrastructure Ltd
  107. Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd
  108. Gulshan Polyols Ltd
  109. HB Leasing & Finance Company Ltd
  110. HB Stockholdings Ltd
  111. HEG Ltd
  112. Hercules Investments Ltd
  113. Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
  114. Hindustan Appliances Ltd
  115. Hindoostan Mills Ltd
  116. Hitech Corporation Ltd-$
  117. HLE Glascoat Ltd
  118. Hindustan Foods Ltd
  119. H S India Ltd
  120. HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd
  121. Huhtamaki India Ltd
  122. Hybrid Financial Services Ltd
  123. IIFL Capital Services Ltd
  124. India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd
  125. India Glycols Ltd
  126. Indiqube Spaces Ltd
  127. Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd
  128. Inter State Oil Carrier Ltd
  129. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
  130. Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd
  131. Jetking Infotrain Ltd
  132. Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd
  133. JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd
  134. Jindal Hotels Ltd
  135. Jindal Leasefin Ltd
  136. JMD Ventures Ltd
  137. Jonjua Overseas Ltd
  138. JSL Industries Ltd
  139. Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd
  140. Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
  141. Kabsons Industries Ltd
  142. Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd
  143. Kanchi Karpooram Ltd
  144. Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd
  145. Karan Woo Sin Ltd
  146. Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd
  147. Khadim India Ltd
  148. Khoobsurat Ltd
  149. Khyati Multimedia Entertainment Ltd
  150. Kiri Industries Ltd
  151. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
  152. Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
  153. Kilburn Engineering Ltd
  154. K M Sugar Mills Ltd
  155. Krishival Foods Ltd
  156. Krypton Industries Ltd
  157. Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd
  158. Karnataka Bank Ltd
  159. Krishanveer Forge Ltd
  160. Landmark Cars Ltd
  161. La Tim Metal & Industries Ltd
  162. Laxmi Dental Ltd
  163. Laxmi India Finance Ltd
  164. Longspur International Ventures Ltd
  165. Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
  166. Lumax Industries Ltd
  167. Madhusudan Industries Ltd
  168. Magna Electro Castings Ltd-$
  169. Maharashtra Corporation Ltd
  170. Mahaveer Infoway Ltd
  171. Makers Laboratories Ltd-$
  172. Manugraph India Ltd-$
  173. Margo Finance Ltd
  174. Maximus International Ltd
  175. Max India Ltd
  176. Midwest Gold Ltd
  177. Minaxi Textiles Ltd
  178. Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd
  179. Modern Insulators Ltd
  180. Morepen Laboratories Ltd
  181. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
  182. Motisons Jewellers Ltd
  183. MPIL Corporation Ltd
  184. Mpl Plastics Ltd
  185. Mangalam Seeds Ltd
  186. Mukka Proteins Ltd
  187. Mukta Agriculture Ltd
  188. Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
  189. Mystic Electronics Ltd
  190. Nath Industries Ltd
  191. Nephrocare Health Services Ltd
  192. NG Industries Ltd-$
  193. Nile Ltd
  194. Nimbus Projects Ltd
  195. Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd
  196. Nirav Commercials Ltd
  197. Nirlon Ltd
  198. NLC India Ltd
  199. Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
  200. Nutraplus India Ltd
  201. Oil India Ltd
  202. Olympia Industries Ltd
  203. Omnitex Industries India Ltd
  204. Orchasp Ltd
  205. Ovobel Foods Ltd
  206. Panama Petrochem Ltd
  207. Pan Electronics India Ltd
  208. Paragon Finance Ltd
  209. PCS Technology Ltd
  210. PDS Ltd
  211. Phoenix International Ltd
  212. Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
  213. Power Mech Projects Ltd
  214. Prabha Energy Ltd
  215. Premium Capital Market & Investments Ltd
  216. Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
  217. PS IT Infrastructure & Services Ltd
  218. Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd
  219. PVV Infra Ltd
  220. Pyramid Technoplast Ltd
  221. Quasar India Ltd
  222. Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd
  223. RDB Rasayans Ltd
  224. Regaal Resources Ltd
  225. Regis Industries Ltd
  226. Rexnord Electronics & Controls Ltd
  227. Robust Hotels Ltd
  228. Rico Auto Industries Ltd
  229. Rishiroop Ltd
  230. Rishi Techtex Ltd
  231. Rodium Realty Ltd
  232. Rossell India Ltd
  233. Roto Pumps Ltd
  234. R Systems International Ltd
  235. Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd
  236. S&S Power Switchgear Ltd
  237. Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd
  238. Safari Industries India Ltd
  239. Sam Industries Ltd
  240. Samor Reality Ltd
  241. Samtex Fashions Ltd-$
  242. SAR Auto Products Ltd
  243. Sayaji Hotels Ltd
  244. SBEC Sugar Ltd
  245. SBEC Systems India Ltd
  246. Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
  247. Span Divergent Ltd-$
  248. Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
  249. Shangar Decor Ltd
  250. Shankara Building Products Ltd
  251. Shanti Gold International Ltd
  252. Sharp India Ltd
  253. Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd
  254. Shikhar Leasing & Trading Ltd
  255. Sharat Industries Ltd
  256. Shivagrico Implements Ltd
  257. Shreyans Industries Ltd
  258. Shukra Jewellery Ltd
  259. Shiva Suitings Ltd
  260. Simplex Mills Company Ltd
  261. Simplex Papers Ltd
  262. SJ Corporation Ltd
  263. Sarthak Metals Ltd
  264. Solid Stone Company Ltd
  265. SP Capital Financing Ltd
  266. Speciality Restaurants Ltd
  267. SPV Global Trading Ltd
  268. Subex Ltd
  269. Subhash Silk Mills Ltd
  270. Sugal & Damani Share Brokers Ltd
  271. Sunil Agro Foods Ltd
  272. Swadeshi Polytex Ltd
  273. Swojas Foods Ltd
  274. TAAL Tech Ltd
  275. TAI Industries Ltd-$
  276. Taparia Tools Ltd
  277. TCI Finance Ltd
  278. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
  279. Tecil Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd
  280. Tera Software Ltd
  281. Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd
  282. Titan Company Ltd
  283. Torrent Power Ltd
  284. Trigyn Technologies Ltd
  285. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
  286. Twin Roses Trades & Agencies Ltd
  287. United Breweries Ltd-$
  288. Uniworth Securities Ltd
  289. Uniroyal Marine Exports Ltd
  290. Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd
  291. Vadilal Enterprises Ltd
  292. Varun Mercantile Ltd
  293. Vertex Securities Ltd
  294. Vardhman Holdings Ltd
  295. Vikram Aroma Ltd
  296. Vikram Thermo India Ltd
  297. Vishal Fabrics Ltd
  298. Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd
  299. Wakefit Innovations Ltd
  300. Warren Tea Ltd-$
  301. Williamson Financial Services Ltd
  302. Wires & Fabriks SA Ltd
  303. Wockhardt Ltd
  304. Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltd
  305. WSFx Global Pay Ltd
  306. Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd
  307. Zeal Aqua Ltd
  308. Zee Learn Ltd
  309. Zenith Exports Ltd
  310. Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-$
  311. ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd
  312. Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 8:56 AM IST

