Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Britannia Industries, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Jubilant FoodWorks, Torrent Power Oil India, and Samvardhana Motherson International are among 312 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26)

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Escorts Kubota, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Siemens, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Finolex Cables, and Karnataka Bank.

Zydus Lifesciences Q3 profit rises 9%

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in adjusted net profit to ₹1,110 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3), while revenue from operations surged 30 per cent to ₹6,864.5 crore.

The company said the adjusted profit excludes an exceptional expense of ₹84.9 crore in Q3FY26, reflecting the one-time impact of higher gratuity and leave encashment liabilities following the enactment of the new labour code. It also factors in acquisition-related costs of ₹34.2 crore incurred in Q2FY26, including tax impact.

Ebitda for the quarter rose 31 per cent to ₹1,816.4 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving by 20 basis points to 26.5 per cent. Capital expenditure during the quarter stood at ₹463 crore.

Operationally, the India formulations business recorded 13 per cent growth, while North America formulations grew 16.4 per cent during the quarter.

Market overview for February 10

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues.

At around 7 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading near the 25,985 mark, up 95 points, or 0.37 per cent, indicating a positive start for domestic markets.

US equities ended higher on Monday, extending last week's strong rally, led by gains in technology stocks. The S&P 500 advanced 0.47 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.9 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended nearly flat but managed to post fresh intraday and closing highs.

Asian markets were also trading in the green on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 continued its post-election rally, climbing to new record levels. At last count, the Nikkei was up 1.95 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.50 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.36 per cent.

