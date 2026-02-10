Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start amid strong cues; Asian markets extend gains
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start amid strong cues; Asian markets extend gains

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,985 levels, up by 95 points, indicating a positive start for Indian markets amid strong global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market, BSE
Stock Market LIVE Updates

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 8:53 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 10, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to witness a positive start on Tuesday amid strong global cues. 
 
Around 06:45 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,985 levels, up by 95 points or 0.37 per cent. 
 
US equity indexes closed higher on Monday, building on last week’s strong rally, as technology shares pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq upward and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched new intraday and closing highs. The S&P 500 index rose 0.47 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat with a positive bias. 
 
Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 continuing its post-election rally and climbing to fresh highs. Last checked, Nikkei 225 index was up 1.95 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.50 per cent, and the Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36 per cent. 

Q3 results today

Titan Company, Torrent Power, United Breweries, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System, Wockhardt, Techno Electric, Wakefit Innovations, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Vardhman Holdings, Taal Tech, Vadilal Enterprises, Vishal Fabrics, Subex, Tera Software, Speciality Restaurants, Vikram Thermo India, Tirupati Forge, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPO corner

In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance will enter their second day. In the SME space, Biopol Chemicals IPO and PAN HR Solutions IPO will close for public subscription. 

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's consumer inflation likely rose to 2.4% in Jan on food prices: Poll

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's annual consumer inflation rate likely rose for a third consecutive month to 2.4 per cent in January, according to a Reuters poll of economists, as firming food prices and ‍higher gold and silver coincided with fading ​favourable base effects. January will be the first month of a new data series based on 2024 prices and will mark the first time since August that inflation returns to the RBI's 2 per cent - 6 per cent target band. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE 'hopeful' of some review on STT hike, cites limited impact on volumes

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE is “hopeful” of “some review” of the recent hike in the STT announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27 (FY27), the exchange’s management said during an earnings call on Monday. Alluding to representations made by the trading community and industry participants, the management said it is aware of the concerns raised around the tax increase. READ MORE

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI shares hit record high after Q3; brokerages raise target up to ₹1,300

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI cemented its place as the ‘top stock pick’ for analysts following its results for the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26), as the state-owned lender’s earnings beat Street estimates by a decent margin. Additionally, SBI’s core earnings staying stronger-than-private banks for a third consecutive quarter has prompted some brokerages to lift their earning estimates and price targets on the stock. READ MORE

8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail holdings in NSE-listed companies at 4-year low in Q3 FY26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The share of retail investor holdings in the total mcap of firms listed on the NSE declined to a four-year low of 7.25 per cent in the Q3FY26, even as they continue to channel savings into equities indirectly through mutual funds, according to data from Prime Database. This decline can be attributed to the spike in volatility and poor trailing returns impacting individual investor sentiment. READ MORE

8:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pfizer, Aurobindo Pharma, BSE, Navin Fluorine International, Trident, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Eternal, Ambuja Cements, Nykaa, and NTPC Green Energy, are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE

7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pricing gains ahead for Tata Steel as demand improves in India and Europe

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With the worst in terms of pricing pressures behind Tata Steel, its outlook is expected to improve. Europe has seen hot rolled coil prices rise this January after the EU’s CBAM kicked in and further price improvements may be on the cards once import quotas come into play in June. India’s demand is up and is expected to rise further in the Q4FY26 when the delayed safeguard duties have finally been imposed. This delay may have led to lower prices in Q3FY26. READ MORE

7:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE PAT zooms 2.74x; Sebi seeks to cut minimum investment for social funds

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹602 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2026 (Q3FY26), recording a 2.74x jump over ₹220 crore reported a year ago in the corresponding quarter. Sebi has proposed slashing the minimum investment amount for individual investors in social impact funds to ₹1,000 from ₹2 lakh. READ MORE

7:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto sector momentum builds; MOFSL prefers TVS, Maruti Suzuki as top stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's automobile sector has entered calendar year 2026 on a robust footing, with January wholesales reflecting healthy demand traction across most vehicle categories. Overall, the sector’s medium-term outlook appears favourable, supported by sustained demand, improving mix, and healthier operating leverage as volumes scale up across segments. READ MORE

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a positive opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,985 levels, up by 95 points, indicating a positive start for Indian markets amid strong global cues.

7:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a positive start

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 continuing its post-election rally and climbing to fresh highs. Last checked, Nikkei 225 index was up 1.95 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.50 per cent, and the Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36 per cent. 

7:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled higher, extending last week's gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US equity indexes closed higher on Monday as technology shares pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq upward. The S&P 500 index rose 0.47 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat with a positive bias. 

7:20 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SensexMARKETS LIVEMARKET LIVEStock Market TodayMarketsAsian marketsUS marketsnikkeiNiftyBSENSEQ3 resultsIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News