Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start amid strong cues; Asian markets extend gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, February 10, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty , are expected to witness a positive start on Tuesday amid strong global cues.

Around 06:45 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,985 levels, up by 95 points or 0.37 per cent.

US equity indexes closed higher on Monday, building on last week’s strong rally, as technology shares pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq upward and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched new intraday and closing highs. The S&P 500 index rose 0.47 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat with a positive bias.

Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 continuing its post-election rally and climbing to fresh highs. Last checked, Nikkei 225 index was up 1.95 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 0.50 per cent, and the Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36 per cent.

Q3 results today

Titan Company, Torrent Power, United Breweries, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System, Wockhardt, Techno Electric, Wakefit Innovations, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Vardhman Holdings, Taal Tech, Vadilal Enterprises, Vishal Fabrics, Subex, Tera Software, Speciality Restaurants, Vikram Thermo India, Tirupati Forge, among others, will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPO corner