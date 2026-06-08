The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 303 points lower, suggesting a weak opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,776.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,133.57 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 31,114.47 crore so far in June (till 05 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets opened lower Monday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment. The decline came after Israel launched retaliatory strikes on targets in western and central Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict and prompting a risk-off mood across global markets. On Friday, the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.18% to 25,709.43 its biggest drop since April 2025. The S&P 500 sank 2.64% to close at 7,383.74, and the Dow lost 695 points to end the week at 50,866.78, a day after hitting a new high. The decline on Friday came after a stronger-than-anticipated U.S. jobs report for May pushed Treasury yields higher, fueling concerns that elevated borrowing costs could pressure companies making substantial investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.