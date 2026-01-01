Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; major Asian markets shut on account of holiday

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; major Asian markets shut on account of holiday

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 1.50 points, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,492.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,542.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 31 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,349.62 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October.

Global Markets:

Both the US and major Asian markets will remain shut today on account of the New Years Day holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back on Wednesday, though the index still closed out a bumper year.

The broad market S&P 500 dipped 0.74% and closed at 6,845.50, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.76% and ended at 23,241.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 303.77 points, or 0.63%, and settled at 48,063.29.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity indices rebounded on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty breaking a four-session losing streak on the years final trading day. Bargain hunting lifted benchmarks despite continued foreign fund outflows. The Nifty closed near the 26,130 mark, driven by strength in energy and consumer durables stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 545.52 points or 0.64% to 85,220.60. The Nifty 50 index gained 190.75 points or 0.74% to 26,129.60. The 50 unit index slipped 0.91% in the past four sessions.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 8:34 AM IST

