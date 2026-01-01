Precision Electronics secures Rs 3-cr defence supply order

Precision Electronics said it has received an order worth about Rs 2.73 crore from a government entity in the aerospace and defence segment.

Under the contract, the company will supply masts and tripods along with related accessories, in line with the customers specifications. Owing to confidentiality and commercial sensitivity, the name of the awarding entity has not been disclosed.

The order has been awarded by a domestic government entity and is scheduled to be executed within the current financial year.

The company clarified that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions and that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.