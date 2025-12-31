Provigil Surveillance secures LoA from Western Railways

For provision of CCTV surveillance system

Provigil Surveillance , the wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Western Railway, Jaipur Division (JP Division), for provision of CCTV surveillance system at various sites across the Division.

The contract is valued at Rs 3.74 crore. The scope of work includes deployment of an advanced surveillance infrastructure equipped with Face Recognition System (FRS) and Video Analytics, aimed at enhancing security and enabling automated monitoring of railway premises.

This order builds upon the Company's earlier surveillance-related LoAs aggregating approximately Rs 165 crores, including around Rs 133 crores from the Indian Railways, and Rs 32 crores from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), for the deployment of AI-based video surveillance systems across railway networks and national highways. These projects encompass advanced video analytics such as vehicle counting and classification on national highways, alongside the deployment of high-definition monitoring and Face Recognition Systems within railway premises. By providing enhanced security, operational oversight, and real-time visibility, these initiatives promote a robust AI-enabled surveillance infrastructure.