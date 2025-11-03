GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; China's factory activity slows in October

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 34.00 points (or 0.13%) in early trade, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,769.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,068.44 crore in the Indian equity market on 31 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,193.82 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Monday as investors digested fresh manufacturing data from China and awaited central bank cues, while Japans markets remained closed for a public holiday. Chinas manufacturing momentum softened, with RatingDogs October Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) coming in at 50.6 below both expectations of 50.9 and Septembers 51.2 reading. Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Friday also indicated a slowdown, with the manufacturing PMI slipping to 49.0, its weakest level in six months. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia began its two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep rates unchanged after third-quarter inflation came in hotter than anticipated.

On Wall Street, all three major U.S. indexes closed higher Friday, led by tech gains. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.61% to 23,724.96, the S&P 500 added 0.26% to 6,840.20, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.09% to 47,562.87. Amazon shares surged 9.6% after the company reported a 20% jump in cloud-computing revenue for the third quarter. The streaming giant Netflix added 2.7% after the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Domestic Market: The headline equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Thursday, declining for the second consecutive session as investors booked profits amid a weak global setup and renewed concerns over the US Federal Reserves policy outlook.

After a positive start, markets failed to hold on to early gains and slipped into negative territory during the mid-session. Selling pressure intensified in the latter half, dragging indices to the days lows by the close. The Nifty 50 ended slightly above the 25,750 mark, with sharp losses in metal and healthcare stocks pulling the index lower. However, PSU bank stocks defied the trend. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 465.75 points or 0.55% to 83,938.71. The Nifty 50 index fell 155.75 points or 0.60% to 25,722.10. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 1.24% while the Nifty fell 1.27%.