GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.22% to Rs 347.94 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 9.32% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.22% to Rs 347.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 387.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.347.94387.5517.5713.6858.4451.8342.3637.4931.1928.53

