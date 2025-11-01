Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 646.72 crore

Net profit of Affle 3i rose 20.13% to Rs 110.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 646.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 542.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.646.72542.8822.5920.88167.22138.58135.33113.50110.5191.99

