Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp secures Rs 32-cr Aadhaar services order from Rajasthan Council

RailTel Corp secures Rs 32-cr Aadhaar services order from Rajasthan Council

Image
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 32.43 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education.

The order entails providing Aadhaar enrollment and updation services and has been awarded by a domestic entity. As per the LoA terms and conditions, the project is slated for completion by 30 October 2030.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation shed 0.77% to settle at Rs 368.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota October 2025 sales rise 4% YoY to 18,798 units

Affle 3i consolidated net profit rises 20.13% in the September 2025 quarter

GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 20.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.66% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story