Stock Alert: Bank of Baroda, Medplus Health Services, R R Kabel, Escorts Kubota

Medplus Health Services reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Bank of Baroda reported a 8.2% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 4,809.39 crore on 1.2% decline in total income to Rs 35,025.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

R R Kabels consolidated net profit surged 133.1% to Rs 116.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 49.53 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 19.5% YoY to Rs 2,163.77 crore in Q2 FY26.

Escorts Kubota announced that its agri-machinery business division in October 2025 sold 18,798 tractors, its ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 3.8% as against 18,110 tractors sold in October 2024. Atul Auto reported an 5.08% rise in total sales to 4,012 units in October 2025 as against 3,818 units sold in October 2024. Intellect Design Arena has reported 94% jump in net profit to Rs 102 crore on a 34% increase in total income to Rs 789 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. Zen Technologies has secured two orders worth Rs 289 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the upgradation of its anti-drone systems.