Afcons Infrastructure secures Rs 576-cr order

Afcons Infrastructure announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 576 crore for civil and allied infrastructure works as part of its normal course of business.Afcons Infrastructure is an Indian multinational construction and engineering company based in Mumbai. The company is involved in infrastructure EPC projects such as bridges, flyovers, metros, railway lines, tunnels, highways, ports and marine works, barrages, and oil and gas structures.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 50% to Rs 137.40 crore on a 6.8% rise in net sales to Rs 3,370.38 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of Afcons Infrastructure rose 1.28% to settle at Rs 465.50 on the BSE.
