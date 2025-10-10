Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, Afcons Infra, RailTel Corp, Rajesh Power Services

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 October 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Afcons Infrastructure has bagged a contract worth Rs 576 crore for undertaking civil and allied infrastructure works.
NTPC Green Energy said that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for the development of solar parks and projects with a cumulative capacity of 10 GW and wind projects of 5 GW in the state.
RailTel Corporation of India has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 18.2 crore from a government entity in Karnataka.
Rajesh Power Services has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for the execution of infrastructure and energy projects worth Rs 4,754 crore in the state.
Lloyds Engineering Works has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fly Focus Sp. z o.o, a Poland-based technology company, to jointly develop and manufacture the Defender Sigint UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle).
Sri Lotus Developers has announced that its board has approved the formation of five new subsidiaries, with an investment commitment of up to Rs 100 crore in each, marking a major move towards business expansion and diversification.
