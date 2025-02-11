Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 11.05% to Rs 9.34 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 41.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.05% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.3410.50 -11 OPM %3.436.19 -PBDT0.581.18 -51 PBT0.220.83 -73 NP0.350.60 -42

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

