Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.05% to Rs 9.34 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills declined 41.67% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.05% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.3410.503.436.190.581.180.220.830.350.60

