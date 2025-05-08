Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 103.50 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments reported to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 84.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 373.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

103.5097.82373.78350.8712.795.506.536.3511.952.4920.1210.658.08-1.064.43-4.294.79-50.824.20-84.49

