Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 103.50 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments reported to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 103.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 84.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 373.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 350.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.5097.82 6 373.78350.87 7 OPM %12.795.50 -6.536.35 - PBDT11.952.49 380 20.1210.65 89 PBT8.08-1.06 LP 4.43-4.29 LP NP4.79-50.82 LP 4.20-84.49 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 231.20% in the March 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty sets the stage for a strong start

Stock Alert: Dabur India, United Breweries, Coal India, Sonata Software, Titan Company

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Eslicarbazepine Acetate tablets

Axis Bank allots 3.97 lakh equity shares under ESOP

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story