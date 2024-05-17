Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gita Renewable Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Gita Renewable Energy reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.42% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 61.90% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.03 -33 0.080.21 -62 OPM %550.00-800.00 -462.503747.62 - PBDT0.10-0.11 LP 0.367.86 -95 PBT0.10-0.11 LP 0.367.86 -95 NP0.10-0.11 LP 0.367.86 -95

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

