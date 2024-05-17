20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 212.34 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns rose 46.67% to Rs 13.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 212.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.07% to Rs 56.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 777.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 701.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

212.34173.28777.49701.6912.5011.8613.5212.2223.0416.8892.8971.0019.3313.1878.5457.1913.649.3056.0741.82

