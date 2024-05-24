Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GKW reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GKW reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 184.42% to Rs 7.85 crore

Net loss of GKW reported to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 184.42% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.92% to Rs 13.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.70% to Rs 38.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.852.76 184 38.7720.33 91 OPM %-33.7627.90 -51.3366.75 - PBDT-2.631.00 PL 20.2213.92 45 PBT-2.930.75 PL 19.0912.92 48 NP-3.880.20 PL 13.858.77 58

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

