Kwality Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.69% to Rs 91.98 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.69% to Rs 91.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.87% to Rs 23.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 307.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

91.9868.80307.17251.0322.4316.6921.5923.9618.1511.2857.7657.0613.086.8538.2042.104.36-7.3823.8019.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News