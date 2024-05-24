Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 177.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 177.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 20.53% to Rs 36.75 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 177.56% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.53% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.77% to Rs 22.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 137.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.7530.49 21 137.69120.58 14 OPM %23.2914.46 -24.2421.32 - PBDT9.154.88 88 35.1727.00 30 PBT7.663.35 129 29.5821.61 37 NP5.692.05 178 22.0716.02 38

May 24 2024

