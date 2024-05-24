Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 177.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.53% to Rs 36.75 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 177.56% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.53% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.77% to Rs 22.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 137.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

36.7530.49137.69120.5823.2914.4624.2421.329.154.8835.1727.007.663.3529.5821.615.692.0522.0716.02

