Emerald Finance consolidated net profit declines 8.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Emerald Finance declined 8.80% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 13.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

3.893.8713.3211.5153.2152.7152.7048.311.581.835.644.771.521.805.584.741.141.254.143.45

