Emerald Finance consolidated net profit declines 8.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 0.52% to Rs 3.89 crore

Net profit of Emerald Finance declined 8.80% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.00% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 13.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.893.87 1 13.3211.51 16 OPM %53.2152.71 -52.7048.31 - PBDT1.581.83 -14 5.644.77 18 PBT1.521.80 -16 5.584.74 18 NP1.141.25 -9 4.143.45 20

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

