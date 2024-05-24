Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 1.61% to Rs 92.67 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 28.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 60.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.61% to Rs 92.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 112.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 209.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 379.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales92.6794.19 -2 379.72326.34 16 OPM %46.99-15.99 -36.263.92 - PBDT2.27-58.66 LP -39.12-147.36 73 PBT-31.49-73.99 57 -121.04-204.12 41 NP-28.71-60.44 52 -112.00-209.58 47

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

