Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 78.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Glance Finance declined 78.02% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.800.79296.25418.992.273.140.871.500.200.91

