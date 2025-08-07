Beryl Drugs standalone net profit declines 94.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.36% to Rs 4.79 crore

Net profit of Beryl Drugs declined 94.59% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.36% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.796.2511.4815.840.450.780.070.500.020.37

