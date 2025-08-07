Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 28.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 23.78 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 28.85% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.23.7818.8856.6457.425.614.225.374.144.023.12

