Blue Pearl Agriventures standalone net profit rises 8.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 91.40% to Rs 11.79 crore

Net profit of Blue Pearl Agriventures rose 8.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 91.40% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.796.163.055.360.360.330.360.330.270.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News