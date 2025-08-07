Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 119.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 71.17 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 119.02% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 71.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.71.1770.1411.238.177.775.005.592.534.031.84

