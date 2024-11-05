Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 369.43 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 1.79% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 369.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales369.43308.68 20 OPM %9.7611.55 -PBDT37.1736.55 2 PBT35.7035.12 2 NP26.7026.23 2

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

