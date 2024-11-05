Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.68% to Rs 369.43 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 1.79% to Rs 26.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.68% to Rs 369.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.369.43308.689.7611.5537.1736.5535.7035.1226.7026.23

