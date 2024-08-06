Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 25.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 1401.71 croreNet profit of Gland Pharma declined 25.94% to Rs 143.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 1401.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1208.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1401.711208.69 16 OPM %18.8624.32 -PBDT310.21326.58 -5 PBT218.25261.27 -16 NP143.76194.10 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News