Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 49.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.41% to Rs 1505.62 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 49.89% to Rs 215.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 143.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.41% to Rs 1505.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1401.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1505.621401.7124.4318.86413.79310.21312.74218.25215.48143.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News