CARE Ratings standalone net profit rises 21.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 75.64 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 21.28% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 75.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.75.6465.3435.8833.9841.4734.4839.3832.4829.1224.01

