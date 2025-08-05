Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings standalone net profit rises 21.28% in the June 2025 quarter

CARE Ratings standalone net profit rises 21.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 05 2025
Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 75.64 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 21.28% to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 75.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.6465.34 16 OPM %35.8833.98 -PBDT41.4734.48 20 PBT39.3832.48 21 NP29.1224.01 21

Aug 05 2025

