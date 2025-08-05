Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 95.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.94% to Rs 99.64 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 95.60% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.94% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.64117.143.917.071.285.100.244.140.153.41

