Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2510.4, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.13% jump in NIFTY and a 16.41% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2510.4, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 24468.6. The Sensex is at 78452.78, up 0.21%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 11.68% in last one month.