Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Plerixafor Injection

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Plerixafor Injection

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gland Pharma has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vial (Product).

The Product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), MOZOBIL (plerixafor) injection of Genzyme Corporation, a Sanofi Company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Product is a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer indicated in combination with filgrastim to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma.

The Company expects to launch this Product through its marketing partner within FY25. According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately USD 152 million for the twelve months ending January 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Minzoya Tablets

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection

Sanofi India, Cipla join hands to promote CNS products in India

Dr Reddy's rises on distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Eribulin Mesylate Injection

Indices reverses gains; FMCG shares advance

Tata Comm launches fully automated edge computing platform - CloudLyte

Gujarat Gas gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 410 cr

VST ZETOR launches three new tractors in range of 41to 50 HP

Oil and Gas shares gain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story