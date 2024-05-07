Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 65.68 points or 0.23% at 28608.07 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.4%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.34%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.32%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.56%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.11%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.42%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.39%), and Linde India Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.68 or 0.01% at 73887.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.15 points or 0.07% at 22457.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 249.56 points or 0.53% at 46443.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 39.23 points or 0.28% at 14151.76.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 1538 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

