Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 402.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.90% to Rs 949.42 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 402.80% to Rs 229.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.90% to Rs 949.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 805.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.949.42805.2630.7527.08326.90245.85308.10228.74229.8845.72

