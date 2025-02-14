Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Sales decline 27.95% to Rs 19.13 crore

Net profit of Lexus Granito (India) reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.95% to Rs 19.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales19.1326.55 -28 OPM %15.32-0.38 -PBDT2.02-0.99 LP PBT0-3.54 100 NP0.08-3.89 LP

