Capital Market News

Taylormade Renewables reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.95 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Sales rise 7638.10% to Rs 16.25 crore

Net profit of Taylormade Renewables reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7638.10% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales16.250.21 7638 OPM %21.78-3442.86 -PBDT3.41-7.40 LP PBT3.01-7.40 LP NP1.95-7.37 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

