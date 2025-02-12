Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Glenmark launches Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%. Glenmark's Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1% is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Evoclin2 Foam, 1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Evoclin Foam, 1% market achieved annual sales of approximately $5.8 million

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

