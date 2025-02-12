Lancor Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 47.35% to Rs 45.93 crore

Net loss of Lancor Holdings reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 47.35% to Rs 45.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales45.9331.17 47 OPM %7.3816.59 -PBDT-0.442.43 PL PBT-1.041.93 PL NP-2.071.28 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

