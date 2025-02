Lupin consolidated net profit rises 39.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 5618.56 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 39.48% to Rs 855.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 613.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 5618.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5079.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

