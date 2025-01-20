Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Glenmark Life Sciences renamed as Alivus Life Sciences

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Glenmark Life Sciences announced its change of identity to Alivus Life Sciences, marking an exciting new chapter in its journey. This is consequent to the acquisition by Nirma, a diversified conglomerate with interest in consumer products, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

The change is reflective of the company's evolving vision aimed at further strengthening its global presence and a commitment to providing innovative solutions in the API and CDMO space. The new identity, Alivus Life Sciences, represents vitality and growth with a renewed focus. It embodies the optimism and transformation the company is embracing as it enters the next phase of its journey.

The official website is now alivus.com.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

