Glenmark Life Sciences renamed as Alivus Life Sciences

Glenmark Life Sciences announced its change of identity to Alivus Life Sciences, marking an exciting new chapter in its journey. This is consequent to the acquisition by Nirma, a diversified conglomerate with interest in consumer products, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

The change is reflective of the company's evolving vision aimed at further strengthening its global presence and a commitment to providing innovative solutions in the API and CDMO space. The new identity, Alivus Life Sciences, represents vitality and growth with a renewed focus. It embodies the optimism and transformation the company is embracing as it enters the next phase of its journey.

The official website is now alivus.com.

