Glenmark Pharma to commercialize BeiGene's oncology medicines in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that its subsidiary Glenmark Specialty S.A. has signed an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with BeiGene, a global oncology company.

Tislelizumab is a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved by NMPA, EMA and FDA for the treatment of advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and broad development for the treatment of various types of cancers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Zanubrutinib is a BTK inhibitor approved for the treatment of certain hematological malignancies, with results of several studies reinforcing its favorable efficacy and safety profile.

Under this strategic collaboration, Glenmark will be responsible for locally required development, registration and distribution providing access to BeiGene's innovative oncology medicines for cancer patients across India.

With a population exceeding 1.43 billion, India stands as the worlds most populous country and the largest lower-middle-income nation. This partnership is timely, as many low-and middle-income countries, including India, are experiencing an increasing cancer burden.

Recent statistics indicate that India has the third highest number of cancer cases worldwide, with predictions suggesting this could reach 2.08 million cases by 2040 a 57.5 per cent increase from 2020. Currently, cancer claims approximately 900,000 lives annually in India.

Alok Malik, president and business head - India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said: We are excited about our partnership with BeiGene, signifying our commitment to advancing healthcare in India.

The addition of Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib to our oncology portfolio underscores our dedication to the cancer patients community and our commitment to provide access to novel therapies across India."

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across specialty, generics and OTC businesses.

The company had reported net loss of Rs 330.81 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with net profit of Rs 290.76 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 19.67% to Rs 2,460.29 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 3,062.75 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 1033.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News