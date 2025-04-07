Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Image
Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has appointed Anurag Mantri as President (Senior Management Personnel) with effect from 07 April 2025.

Further, V.S. Mani, Executive Director & Global Chief Financial Officer of the Company has decided to step down with effect from 26 May 2025.

The candidature of Anurag Mantri to the office of Executive Director & Global Chief Financial Officer will be put up before Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Board of the Company in the ensuing committee meetings/Board meeting for approval and once approved, he will then be appointed as Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Websol Energy inks pact to supply mono PERC solar cells

Stock Alert: IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, Godrej Properties, Force Motors, Aurobindo Pharma

Red alert: GIFT Nifty futures point to a rough ride ahead

India's forex reserves rise $6.6 billion to nearly 5-month high of $665.4 billion

Bajel Projects appoints Nitesh Bhandari as CFO & Joint President

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story