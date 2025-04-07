Websol Energy inks pact to supply mono PERC solar cells

Websol Energy System said that it has signed an agreement with Luminous Power Technologies (Luminous) for the supply of 100 MW of mono PERC solar cells.

The agreement includes the provision of mono PERC solar cells with an expected efficiency range of 23% to 23.4%. This order marks a pivotal step in Websols strategy to strengthen its production capacity and significantly expand its footprint in the rapidly growing renewable energy market.

The 100 MW order is a key element of the company's expansion strategy, enhancing its domestic presence and operational infrastructure. The said order is scheduled for delivery between April 2025 and April 2026, represents a key milestone in Websols ongoing growth strategy.

Websol Energy System is a leading manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules based in India. Established in 1994, it has been a pioneer in the solar industry, focusing on high-efficiency products that meet international quality standards.

The companys standalone net profit fell 9.5% to Rs 41.56 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.91 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales surged to Rs 147.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 0.51 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip added 1.09% to end at Rs 1,265.50 on Friday, 4 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News